Needham Remains a Buy on Invacare (IVC)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Invacare (IVC – Research Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 54.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Invacare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

Based on Invacare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.68 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.25 million.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. It operates through the following segments: Europe, NA/HME, Institutional Products Group, and Asia Pacific.