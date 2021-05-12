Needham Remains a Buy on eGain (EGAN)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on eGain (EGAN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.00, close to its 52-week low of $8.50.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.0% and a 65.5% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Verint Systems, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for eGain with a $12.00 average price target.

eGain’s market cap is currently $279.5M and has a P/E ratio of 37.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.99.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.