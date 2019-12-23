Needham Remains a Buy on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

In a report issued on December 20, Alan Carr from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP – Research Report), with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.06, close to its 52-week high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.83, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $74.00 and a one-year low of $22.36. Currently, Crispr Therapeutics AG has an average volume of 967.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRSP in relation to earlier this year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, and Shaun Patrick Foy in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.