Needham Releases a Hold Rating on RealReal (REAL)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham assigned a Hold rating to RealReal (REAL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 36.7% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RealReal is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

Based on RealReal’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $78.24 million and GAAP net loss of $38.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of REAL in relation to earlier this year.

The RealReal, Inc. is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry, and watches, and home and art. The firm sells pieces from designers such as Cartier, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Rolex, Tiffany & Co., and Valentino. The company was founded by Julie Wainwright and Marcy Carmack in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.