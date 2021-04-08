April 8, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Needham Releases a Hold Rating on Okta (OKTA)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Okta (OKTAResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $222.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 66.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Okta has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $273.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Okta’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $235 million and GAAP net loss of $75.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $167 million and had a GAAP net loss of $50.47 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Okta, Inc. provides identity management services to enterprises. Its products include Single Sign-On, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Mobility Management, Lifecycle Management, Universal Directory, API access management, API products and integration network services.

, ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019