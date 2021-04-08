Needham Releases a Hold Rating on Okta (OKTA)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Okta (OKTA – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $222.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 66.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Okta has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $273.00.

Based on Okta’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $235 million and GAAP net loss of $75.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $167 million and had a GAAP net loss of $50.47 million.

Okta, Inc. provides identity management services to enterprises. Its products include Single Sign-On, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Mobility Management, Lifecycle Management, Universal Directory, API access management, API products and integration network services.