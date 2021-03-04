Needham Releases a Hold Rating on LivaNova (LIVN)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Hold rating to LivaNova (LIVN – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.50, close to its 52-week high of $83.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 70.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

LivaNova has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.00, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Berenberg Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $84.00 price target.

LivaNova’s market cap is currently $3.81B and has a P/E ratio of -10.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -15.47.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 109 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LIVN in relation to earlier this year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of important therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular, Neuromodulation, and Others. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and advanced circulatory support products. The Neuromodulation segment designs and markets NM-based medical devices for the treatment of epilepsy, depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. The Other segment consists of company’s shared service expenses for finance, legal, human resources, information technology, and new ventures. Its products include VNS therapy system. oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, and cannulae. The company was founded on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.