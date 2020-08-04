Needham Releases a Hold Rating on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to CyberArk Software (CYBR – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $111.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 61.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

CyberArk Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.42, a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $144.90 and a one-year low of $69.51. Currently, CyberArk Software has an average volume of 565.2K.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Israel; United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Other. Its products include core privileged access security, application identity and endpoint privilege manager, and Conjur. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon N. Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.