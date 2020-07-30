Needham Releases a Hold Rating on Benchmark Electronics (BHE)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti assigned a Hold rating to Benchmark Electronics (BHE – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 62.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Universal Display, and TTM Technologies.

Benchmark Electronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

Benchmark Electronics’ market cap is currently $757.1M and has a P/E ratio of 55.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BHE in relation to earlier this year.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products. Its services include comprehensive and integrated design and manufacturing services and solutions from initial product concept to volume production, including direct order fulfillment and aftermarket services. The company was founded by Cary T. Fu, Steven A. Barton and Donald E. Nigbor in 1979 and is headquartered in Angleton, TX.