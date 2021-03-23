Needham Releases a Buy Rating on Viant Technology (DSP)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Viant Technology (DSP – Research Report), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.0% and a 66.1% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and CuriosityStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viant Technology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.00, a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

