Needham Releases a Buy Rating on Tricida (TCDA)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Tricida (TCDA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 42.7% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Tricida has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $44.30 and a one-year low of $18.03. Currently, Tricida has an average volume of 389.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TCDA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.