Needham Releases a Buy Rating on SentinelOne (S)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to SentinelOne (S – Research Report) today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.24, close to its 52-week high of $73.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 71.2% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SentinelOne with a $61.69 average price target, implying a -12.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of S in relation to earlier this year.

SentinelOne Inc is an autonomous cybersecurity platform. The company’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.