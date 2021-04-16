Needham Releases a Buy Rating on NeoGenomics (NEO)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to NeoGenomics (NEO – Research Report), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 72.7% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoGenomics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.57, a 27.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $61.57 and a one-year low of $25.19. Currently, NeoGenomics has an average volume of 909.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a clinical laboratory, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the following two segments: Clinical and Pharma Services. The Clinical Services segment offers clinical cancer testing services to community-based pathologists. The Pharma Services segments supports pharmaceutical firms in their drug development programs by supporting various clinical trials and research. The Clinical Services Segment provides various clinical testing services to community-based pathology practices, hospital pathology labs and academic centers with reimbursement from various payers including client direct billing, commercial insurance, Medicare and other government payers, and patients. The Pharma Services segment: provides comprehensive testing services in supports pharmaceutical clients’ oncology programs from discovery to commercialization. Its services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. The company was founded by Michael T. Dent on October 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.