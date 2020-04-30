Needham Releases a Buy Rating on Ehang Holdings Ltd (EH)

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Ehang Holdings Ltd (EH – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -21.7% and a 36.4% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, So-Young International, and 36Kr Holdings Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ehang Holdings Ltd is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

Based on Ehang Holdings Ltd’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $54.68 million and GAAP net loss of $1.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.64 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.38 million.

EHang Holdings Ltd. operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company. It engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, selling and operating AAVs and their supporting systems and infrastructure for a broad range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management and aerial media solutions. The company was founded by Huazhi Hu and Yifang Derrick Xiong in December 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.