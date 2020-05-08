Needham Releases a Buy Rating on Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Axon Enterprise (AAXN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 63.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Axon Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.86, representing a 15.3% upside. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Axon Enterprise’s market cap is currently $4.2B and has a P/E ratio of 6613.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AAXN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services. The Software and Sensors segment includes devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. The company was founded by Patrick W. Smith and Thomas P. Smith on September 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.