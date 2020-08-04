Needham Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Sapiens International (SPNS)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Sapiens International (SPNS – Research Report), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.80, close to its 52-week high of $32.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 67.0% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Exlservice Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sapiens International with a $28.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $32.05 and a one-year low of $13.55. Currently, Sapiens International has an average volume of 283.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1986 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.