Needham Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Datadog (DDOG)

In a report issued on February 14, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Datadog (DDOG – Research Report), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.03, close to its 52-week high of $50.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 65.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, New Relic, and Atlassian.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Datadog is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.67, implying a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.12 and a one-year low of $27.55. Currently, Datadog has an average volume of 2.33M.

Datadog, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams and business users. Its platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide real-time observability of its customers’ entire technology stack.