Needham Reiterates a Hold Rating on Revolve Group (RVLV)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham reiterated a Hold rating on Revolve Group (RVLV – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.44, close to its 52-week high of $24.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revolve Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.69, a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.41 and a one-year low of $7.17. Currently, Revolve Group has an average volume of 1.67M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RVLV in relation to earlier this year.

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millenial consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve and Forward. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.