April 28, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Needham Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Stryker (SYK)

By Jason Carr

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Hold rating on Stryker (SYKResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $265.03, close to its 52-week high of $268.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 72.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stryker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $263.33, a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $268.04 and a one-year low of $171.75. Currently, Stryker has an average volume of 1.18M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Michigan-based Stryker Corp. was founded in 1941. The company provides medical technology products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019