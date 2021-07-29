Needham Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Hold rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $301.98, close to its 52-week high of $310.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Duck Creek Technologies.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $328.88.

Based on Paypal Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.03 billion and net profit of $1.1 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.62 billion and had a net profit of $84 million.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a digital payments platform that enables its customers to send and receive payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, iZettle and Hyperwallet products. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.