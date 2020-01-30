Needham Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Benchmark Electronics (BHE)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on Benchmark Electronics (BHE – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.17, close to its 52-week high of $37.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Benchmark Electronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Benchmark Electronics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $7.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $27.72 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products. Its services include comprehensive and integrated design and manufacturing services and solutions from initial product concept to volume production, including direct order fulfillment and aftermarket services. The company was founded by Cary T. Fu, Steven A. Barton and Donald E. Nigbor in 1979 and is headquartered in Angleton, TX.