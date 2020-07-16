Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on WNS (WNS)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on WNS (WNS – Research Report), with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 64.1% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for WNS with a $55.14 average price target, which is a -8.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $75.86 and a one-year low of $34.26. Currently, WNS has an average volume of 299.7K.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. is a global business process management company. It offers comprehensive data, voice, analytical and business transformation services with a blended onshore, nearshore and offshore delivery model. The company operates through two segments: WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The WNS Global BPM is delivered out of its delivery centers in China Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom and the U.S., as well as its subcontractors delivery center in China. This segment includes all of the company’s business activities with the exception of WNS Auto Claims BPM. The WNS Auto Claims BPM segment is automobile claims management business which is primarily based in the United Kingdom and is part of its insurance business unit. WNS (Holdings) was founded by Alan Stephen Dunning, David Charles Tibble and Neeraj Bhargava on February 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.