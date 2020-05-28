Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Talend SA (TLND)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on Talend SA (TLND – Research Report) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 67.2% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Talend SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.00.

Based on Talend SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $68.12 million and GAAP net loss of $18.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.67 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.75 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TLND in relation to earlier this year.

Talend SA engages in the provision of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its products include data, cloud, application program interface, and application integration; data governance; talend data fabric; and free and open source. It offers technical support, consulting, and training services. The company was founded by Bertrand Diard and Fabrice Bonan on September 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Surenes, France.