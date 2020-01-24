Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Hill-Rom (HRC)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Hill-Rom (HRC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 65.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hill-Rom with a $129.67 average price target.

Based on Hill-Rom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $27.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $42.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HRC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Andreas Frank, the SVP, Pres. Front Line Care of HRC sold 6,000 shares for a total of $639,960.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following business segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions.