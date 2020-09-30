Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

Needham analyst Chad Messer reiterated a Buy rating on CTI BioPharma (CTIC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 44.1% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

CTI BioPharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

Based on CTI BioPharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $416K and had a GAAP net loss of $10.97 million.

CTI BioPharma Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. Its products include PIXUVRI, Pacritinib, Tosedostat and Opaxio. The company was founded by James A. Bianco, Jack W. Singer, and Louis A. Bianco in September 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.