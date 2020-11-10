Needham Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Athersys (ATHX)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Athersys (ATHX – Research Report), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Athersys with a $6.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.38 and a one-year low of $1.13. Currently, Athersys has an average volume of 1.76M.

Athersys, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas. The company was founded by John J. Harrington and Gil van Bokkelen on October 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.