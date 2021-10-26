Needham Maintains Their Hold Rating on Poshmark (POSH)

In a report released today, Anna Andreeva from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Poshmark (POSH – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.15, close to its 52-week low of $22.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Andreeva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 49.5% success rate. Andreeva covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Overstock, RealReal, and thredUP.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Poshmark is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.00.

Based on Poshmark’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $81.76 million and GAAP net loss of $3.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.87 million and had a net profit of $21.12 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of POSH in relation to earlier this year.

Poshmark Inc operates an eCommerce platform. The firm sells various items such as jackets, shoes, bags, shirts, accessories, sweaters, pants, shorts, bedding, party supplies, phone cases, sunglasses, kitchen items, and various other articles among others.