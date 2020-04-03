Needham Maintains Their Buy Rating on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI – Research Report), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 44.9% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NXP Semiconductors is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $128.19, implying a 72.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Based on NXP Semiconductors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.3 billion and net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.4 billion and had a net profit of $276 million.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.