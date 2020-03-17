Needham Maintains Their Buy Rating on NeoGenomics (NEO)

Needham analyst Stephen Unger maintained a Buy rating on NeoGenomics (NEO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 40.0% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoGenomics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.60, which is a 51.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Craig-Hallum also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on NeoGenomics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $6.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $353K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Steven C. Jones, a Director at NEO bought 125,000 shares for a total of $597,500.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.