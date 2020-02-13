Needham Maintains a Sell Rating on Netflix (NFLX)

In a report released yesterday, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Sell rating on Netflix (NFLX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $380.01, close to its 52-week high of $385.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 63.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, Walt Disney, and ViacomCBS.

Netflix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $377.23.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $385.99 and a one-year low of $252.28. Currently, Netflix has an average volume of 6.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NFLX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.