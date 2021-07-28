July 28, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Needham Maintains a Hold Rating on Stryker (SYK)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Stryker (SYKResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $268.35, close to its 52-week high of $269.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 68.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stryker with a $288.20 average price target, representing a 9.4% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $255.00 price target.

Stryker’s market cap is currently $101.1B and has a P/E ratio of 71.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -21.22.

Michigan-based Stryker Corp. was founded in 1941. The company provides medical technology products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine.

