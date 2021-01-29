Needham Maintains a Hold Rating on Resmed (RMD)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Resmed (RMD – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $215.93, close to its 52-week high of $224.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 68.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Resmed is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $187.50, implying a -13.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $224.43 and a one-year low of $108.85. Currently, Resmed has an average volume of 471.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 108 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in November 2020, David Pendarvis, the CAO of RMD bought 1,176 shares for a total of $99,936.

ResMed, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and SaaS. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The SaaS segment engages in the supply of business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. Its product portfolio includes devices, diagnostic products, mask systems, headgear and other accessories, and dental devices. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.