Needham Maintains a Hold Rating on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on IPG Photonics (IPGP – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $144.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 57.9% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IPG Photonics with a $162.47 average price target, representing a 16.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

IPG Photonics’ market cap is currently $7.66B and has a P/E ratio of 35.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Eugene Shcherbakov, the SVP, MD IPG Laser GmbH of IPGP sold 1,000 shares for a total of $130,796.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.