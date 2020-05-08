Needham Maintains a Hold Rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 38.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.35 million and GAAP net loss of $23.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.32 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.88 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. ADS-5102 is a treatment for walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. ADS-401 treats partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. Namzaric is a drug treatment for moderate to severe Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Gregory T. Went on November 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.