Needham Maintains a Buy Rating on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on SPS Commerce (SPSC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.04, close to its 52-week high of $60.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 70.3% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, Tyler Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SPS Commerce is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $60.35 and a one-year low of $44.07. Currently, SPS Commerce has an average volume of 160.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels.