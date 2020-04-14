Needham Maintains a Buy Rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $122.33, implying a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Skyworks Solutions’ market cap is currently $15.34B and has a P/E ratio of 18.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.12.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.