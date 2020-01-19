Needham Maintains a Buy Rating on Lantronix (LTRX)

In a report issued on January 16, Richard Valera from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Lantronix (LTRX – Research Report), with a price target of $4.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 63.8% success rate. Valera covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trimble Navigation, Cadence Design, and Audiocodes.

Lantronix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.25.

Based on Lantronix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.47 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $277K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LTRX in relation to earlier this year.

Lantronix, Inc. engages in the provision of secure data access and management solutions for internet of things. It operates through the following product lines: Internet of Things (loT), Information Technology Management, and Other. The Internet of Things (loT) provides network connectivity, and is designed to enhance the value and utility of machines.