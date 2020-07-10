Needham Maintains a Buy Rating on IMPINJ (PI)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on IMPINJ (PI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 61.6% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

IMPINJ has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $40.24 and a one-year low of $11.47. Currently, IMPINJ has an average volume of 315.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IImpinj, Inc. engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain & logistics, hospitality, food & beverage and industrial manufacturing industries. The company was founded by Carver Mead and Chris Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.