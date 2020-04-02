Needham Keeps Their Hold Rating on Okta (OKTA)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Okta (OKTA – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 48.6% success rate.

Okta has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.58, which is a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

Based on Okta’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $167 million and GAAP net loss of $50.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $115 million and had a GAAP net loss of $30.81 million.

Okta, Inc. provides an enterprise-grade identity management services. Its products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, API products and integration network services. Okta was founded by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.