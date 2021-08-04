Needham Keeps Their Hold Rating on Lyft (LYFT)

In a report released today, Bernie McTernan from Needham reiterated a Hold rating on Lyft (LYFT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.38.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 61.0% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penn National Gaming, Peloton Interactive, and Airbnb.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lyft with a $72.52 average price target, a 28.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Lyft’s market cap is currently $18.24B and has a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.83.

Lyft, Inc. operates as an online social rideshare community platform. It helps commuters to share rides with friends, classmates, and co-workers going the same way. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in June 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.