Needham Keeps Their Hold Rating on Faro Technologies (FARO)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on Faro Technologies (FARO – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.85, close to its 52-week high of $64.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 62.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Universal Display.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Faro Technologies.

The company has a one-year high of $64.99 and a one-year low of $35.15. Currently, Faro Technologies has an average volume of 109.2K.

FARO Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment. The Construction BIM segment offers solutions for as-built data capturing and 3D visualization in building information modeling and construction information management applications. The Emerging Verticals segment includes product design, public safety forensics, and 3D solutions. The company was founded by Gregory A. Fraser and Simon Raab on February 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.