Needham Keeps Their Buy Rating on SI-Bone (SIBN)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Buy rating on SI-Bone (SIBN – Research Report) on March 18 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.28, close to its 52-week high of $33.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SI-Bone with a $33.80 average price target, representing a 12.7% upside. In a report issued on June 15, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $33.21 and a one-year low of $7.20. Currently, SI-Bone has an average volume of 240.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SIBN in relation to earlier this year.

SI-BONE, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the research and development of minimally invasive surgical implant system. Its product, iFuse, seeks to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.