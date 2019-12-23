Needham Keeps Their Buy Rating on Geron (GERN)

Needham analyst Chad Messer reiterated a Buy rating on Geron (GERN – Research Report) on December 19 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 46.5% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Geron has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.75.

Based on Geron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.18 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.6 million.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.