Needham Keeps Their Buy Rating on Conduent (CNDT)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Conduent (CNDT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 66.6% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Conduent has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.76 and a one-year low of $1.54. Currently, Conduent has an average volume of 2.37M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CNDT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Conduent, Inc. engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to U.S. federal, state and local and foreign governments. The Transportation segment provides systems and support to transportation departments and agencies globally. The company was founded on April 18, 1906 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.