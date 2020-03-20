Needham Keeps Their Buy Rating on Chegg (CHGG)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Chegg (CHGG – Research Report), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.2% and a 37.8% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Chegg has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.75, which is a 62.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Based on Chegg’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $8.22 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.35 million.

Chegg, Inc. engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores.