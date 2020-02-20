Needham Keeps Their Buy Rating on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 73.0% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Skyworks Solutions.

Advanced Energy Industries has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.00, implying a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Advanced Energy Industries’ market cap is currently $2.72B and has a P/E ratio of 41.11. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.03.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products are used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing. The company also supplies related instrumentation products for advanced temperature measurement and control; electrostatic instrumentation products for test and measurement applications; and gas sensing and monitoring solutions for multiple industrial markets. Advanced Energy Industries was founded by Douglas S. Schatz in 1981 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.