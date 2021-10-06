Needham Keeps a Sell Rating on Tesla (TSLA)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Sell rating on Tesla (TSLA – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $780.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 67.5% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $690.64, representing a -12.0% downside. In a report issued on September 23, Tudor Pickering also initiated coverage with a Sell rating on the stock with a $537.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $900.40 and a one-year low of $379.11. Currently, Tesla has an average volume of 19.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TSLA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.