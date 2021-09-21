September 21, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Needham Keeps a Hold Rating on Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Ryan Koontz from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications (ZMResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $280.67, close to its 52-week low of $273.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 57.5% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Vonage Holdings, KVH Industries, and RingCentral.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zoom Video Communications with a $375.85 average price target, which is a 34.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, JMP Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications’ market cap is currently $83.39B and has a P/E ratio of 86.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.46.

Founded in 2011, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform that connects people through videotelephony and online chat services. Its video-first communications platform is used for teleconferencing, telecommuting, distance education, and social relations.

