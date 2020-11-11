Needham Keeps a Hold Rating on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 45.9% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clearside Biomedical with a $5.00 average price target.

Based on Clearside Biomedical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $354K and GAAP net loss of $5.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLSD in relation to earlier this year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F. Edelhauser in May 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.