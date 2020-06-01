June 1, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Needham Keeps a Buy Rating on NextCure (NXTC)

By Carrie Williams

Needham analyst Chad Messer reiterated a Buy rating on NextCure (NXTCResearch Report) today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 51.4% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

NextCure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.83, implying an 112.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on NextCure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $22.38 million and net profit of $9.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.36 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.16 million.

NextCure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines. The company was founded by Michael S. Richman and Lieping Chen in September 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, MD.

