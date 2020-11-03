Needham Issues a Hold Rating on Arista Networks (ANET)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to Arista Networks (ANET – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $216.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 52.8% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Arista Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $244.54, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Arista Networks’ market cap is currently $16.43B and has a P/E ratio of 22.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.54.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.